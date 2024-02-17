THE toilets on Waterside, Stratford, could re-open at the end of the month.

They remain closed after a suspected arson attack last December.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, which owns the toilets, said: “We’re hoping to be able to be in a position to open the toilets again, possibly at the end of the month, but this depends on a number of factors, such as sourcing the correct material and getting the works done.”

If it’s not possible to complete the necessary repair work at the end of this month it is hoped the toilets will be open once again in early March.

The public are being advised to use public conveniences at Bridgeway Multi-Storey Car Park in Stratford for the time being.