Stratford’s Waterside public toilets closed after suspected arson attack

THE toilets on Waterside, Stratford, remain closed after a suspected arson attack.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it responded to an incident at the location on Monday (18th December).

A spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident at 4.10pm on Monday 18th December at the public toilet block in Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon. Two pumps attended the incident and made the scene safe. The police were also informed as the incident was deemed as suspicious. WFRS cleared the incident at approximately 5.05pm.”

According to Stratford District Council, which owns the toilets, officers are in the process of assessing the damage of what is thought have been an arson attack.

The public are being advised to use public conveniences at Bridgeway Multi-Storey Car Park in Stratford.