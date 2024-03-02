REGULARS raised a glass to Cath Brosnan who celebrated 30 years as owner of the Dog and Partridge pub last Saturday.

Alcester’s longest serving owner took over the pub in 1994, aged 33, and was joined by well wishers at the Dog and Partridge for an evening of live music, good food, happy memories and lots of familiar faces at the popular watering hole.

Cath Brosnan celebrates 30 years in charge at the Dog and Partridge in Alcester. Photo: Iain Duck

While Cath can’t quite remember the price of a pint 30 years ago she reckons she’s pulled a few beers during that time which has seen changes to the licensing trade.