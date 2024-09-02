To merge or not to merge - the Stratford parking zone problem
Published: 17:32, 02 September 2024
PASSIONS remain high in the battle for parking spaces in the network of roads off Stratford’s Guild Street.
Simmering tensions between near-neighbours in different, permit-controlled parking zones, have been brought to the fore by a plan reported in last week’s Herald to merge the two.
The county council solution to the imbalance between the demand for spaces in the two areas is up for consultation until Friday, 6th.