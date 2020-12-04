Trading Standards at Warwickshire County is carrying out safety tests on toys for sale on the internet and in county shops as the Christmas season approaches.

Last year Trading Standards Officers discovered (and removed from sale) toys containing banned chemicals, toys for toddlers with small detachable parts that could choke and toys that posed hazards such as finger traps.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “With a growing number of online platforms on which to sell toys, including social media, it has never easier to both manufacture and sell toys to anyone anywhere across the world.”

“Unfortunately, this has also meant’ more opportunities for unscrupulous businesses to sell toys direct to Warwickshire consumers that may be dangerous.”

“We strongly urge consumers to follow our top tips to buying a safe toy and we have also produced guidance for Warwickshire toy retailers, importers and manufacturers on what they need to do to comply with the law.”

Top Tips to Buying a Safe Toy

Where possible, buy your toys from reputable sellers. You may pay a little more but that’s often to ensure the product has had quality and safety checks

Cheap counterfeit versions of products, especially the latest fad or toy, are often poor quality and can easily break or, in some cases, be dangerous

Look for the CE mark and ensure that the present you are giving is age suitable for the child receiving it. The voluntary Toy and Hobby Association ‘Lion Mark’ is also an indicator that the product complies with legal safety rules

Check the toy for loose pile fabric/hair or small detachable parts that could choke a young child and sharp points and edges or finger traps

Be particularly careful when buying second hand toys. These often come without their packaging or instructions

Button batteries power many small toys but are especially dangerous if swallowed Battery compartments should be lockable. Keep all batteries out of the reach of young children

Toys should have the name and address of the manufacturer, or if the manufacturer is outside of the EU the name and address of the manufacturer and the EU importer. Beware of toys that do not carry this information

For more information on child safety visit: www.rospa.com and www.capt.org.uk