Times and locations for road closures in Stratford for Shakespeare’s Birthday parade and marathon

TIMINGS for road closures for the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations have been confirmed for Stratford town centre.

Road closures will be in place from 10am on Saturday, 20th April, allowing for the traditional parade through the town and the unfurling of the flags.

This will see Henley Street, Meer Street, Bridge Street, High Street, Union Street, Wood Street, Waterside, Southern Lane, Sheep Street, Chapel Street, Old Town and Chapel Lane closed until 1.30pm.

On Sunday, 21st APril, Chapel Street, Church Street and Old Town will be closed between 10am and 1pm for a civic procession from Stratford Town Hall to Holy Trinity Church.

The Shakespeare Birthday parade through Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Road closures will also be in place on the Sunday for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon. Organisers of the race, RunThrough Events, announced closures including:

7am-9.30am: Wood Street and Bridge Street

8.30am-9.30am: Rother Street, Chestnut Walk, Church Street, High Street, Waterside, Southern Lane and Old Town

8.30am-9.40am: College Lane and Sanctus Road

8.30am-1pm: Luddington Road

8.30am-1.15pm: Evesham Road (westbound)

8.40am-1.30pm: Binton Road, High Street, Millers Close and Chapel Street, in Welford.

8.40am-2pm: Long Marston Road (southbound), Welford Road (southbound), Station Road

8.45am-2.30pm: Milcote Road

8.45am-3pm: Seven Meadows Road (westbound)

Both the marathon and half marathon start in Wood Street and finish on the Rec.

While some town centre roads will be closed to vehicles over the weekend, the Warwick Road will be open in both directions.