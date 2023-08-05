STEP back in time and watch the past come to life as the story of Shipston and the Stour Valley is re-told at a new museum which opens this Saturday and is free to enjoy.

Anyone who loves delving into the past is in for an forgettable history lesson at the Shipston Museum in Old Clark House, West Street, which takes visitors from prehistoric times right through to the 18th century onwards.

A settlement around Shipston probably existed during the Anglian Ice Age 480,000 years ago. There’s a Mesolithic model of a shelter in the museum which shows how people lived in 8,000 BC. Shipston has had 29 pubs and possibly more since 1540. In its heyday Tredington, Brailes and Shipston were bigger than Birmingham due to the thriving wool trade in this area.