Peter Hanna has been getting the wrong post for ten years and resorted to putting a sign on his front door to remind the postman. Photo: Mark Williamson M41/8/21/4954. (50347579)

A Stratford man who has been receiving the wrong mail for ten years says he is sick and tired of having to do Royal Mail’s job for them.

Peter Hanna, 61, of Masons Road, says he has been getting post for an address on Masons Way for the past decade and has had enough of re-delivering letters himself to the correct destination.

Despite complaining to postmen and at the sorting office, he says he is still getting the wrong post.

Peter said: “I’ve got health issues with COPD and I’ve had my upper lung removed, I can’t do this anymore. I would try to catch the postman when the wrong letters came through the door, but I can’t get there in time. I used to know the guy on Masons Road whose post this was supposed to be and I would go round and deliver it, he’s left now, but I’m still getting letters addressed to the new occupier. They sometimes get post that’s meant for me too.

“I have complained about this to the postman and they told me to just put it back in the post box, but I shouldn’t have to do that. I also went to the sorting office and they told me if I didn’t want to do that, I should just throw them in the bin. I couldn’t believe it.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Every item of mail is important to Royal Mail. We apologise for the inconvenience that this issue has caused, and are committed to ensuring a better service moving forward.

“We have now put in place a number of steps to ensure the recipient is receiving only the correct items of mail for their address. This includes daily checks by the delivery office manager.

“Any customers with concerns about their mail should contact our customer services team via royalmail.com, or by calling 03457 740 740.”