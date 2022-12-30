IT was time to entertain a glass of champagne after a romantic couple - who were childhood sweethearts - lived out their fairytale when they got engaged in the recent snow fall in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Henry Slaughter from Stratford and his fiancée Beth Sheppard chose the perfect winter’s day to get engaged and it had everything going for it from the start.

Henry and Beth. (61515076)

There was bright sunshine against a brilliant blue sky, snow on Bancroft Gardens, a calm, peaceful River Avon with a couple of inquisitive swans watching the proposal take place from the riverside and all this was followed by a champagne lunch with roses on a reserved table in Carluccio’s in Waterside.