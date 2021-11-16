CAMPAIGNERS are calling on the police to take action against the Warwickshire Hunt, claiming foxes are still being hunted.

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said it has recorded recent video footage of the hunt chasing foxes.

They claimed on Saturday (6th November) the hunt pursued a fox at Newborough Farm, Oxhill, although the saboteurs say they managed to save the fox by laying false scents.

And last Wednesday (3rd November), Warwickshire Hunt was filmed flushing out foxes at Gibraltar House Farm, Broadwell.

The incidents follow the killing of a fox on 6th September, which was reported to the police. However, no charges have yet been brought.

Fox pictured at Oxhill being chased by hounds (52990008)

A spokesperson for the hunt saboteurs told the Herald: “Every time we follow the Warwickshire Hunt numerous foxes are being chased, it’s blatant hunting.

“It’s very obvious there is hunting going on in Warwickshire, and the hunters are getting away with it. They go back to the same woods and areas, which we’ve documented, and foxes are being hunted.”

The spokesperson said it was frustrating that police had failed to act.

In a long statement on fox hunting, Warwickshire Police spoke of the difficulties of enforcing the law and “appearing to take sides”.

They said: “We have found that often people are reluctant to engage with our investigation. Without the co-operation of those reporting an allegation of criminality it is almost impossible to secure a successful prosecution.

“Without statements and without evidence, it is incredibly difficult for action to be taken. Any video footage needs to be properly accounted for by the person who filmed it for it to be admissible in court.”

One of the declared interests of police and crime commissioner for Warwickshire, Phillip Seccombe, is membership of the Countryside Alliance, which opposed the ban on foxhunting.

His office said that, nevertheless, his expectation was that law would be enforced, including that on foxhunting.

A spokesperson said: “The commissioner's expectation, as with all potential crime reports, is that police would investigate and if offences are identified that can be charged and put to the courts or some other sanction applied, then they should be, whether that relates to members of a hunt or those who oppose hunting.

“If matters proceed to court it would be for the court to decide what outcome is appropriate.”

The Herald has asked the Warwickshire Hunt about its recent hunts, but it has yet to respond. However, at the time of the fox kill on 6th September it maintained that this was an accident after the creature “unexpectedly came out of the area beside where trails had been laid”.

The hunt reported the incident to the police.

The hunt blocking the Fosse Way. (52990005)

The Warwickshire Hunt had its licence to use National Trust grounds revoked after allegedly breaking the law on foxhunting and has not been allowed to meet at Farnborough Hall, as was its tradition, and have instead been meeting at Avon Dassett.

The hunt also got into trouble in January 2020 when it trespassed on the railway near Fenny Compton and one of its hounds was killed after being struck by a train.

In September 2020, the hunt was banned from the village of Hornton after hounds ran through a school’s playground while there were children playing. At the time villagers said the hounds were pursuing a fox.

The government’s website on fox hunting law states: ‘It’s illegal to hunt foxes with a pack of dogs. You can use dogs to simulate hunting, for example ‘drag’ or ‘trail’ hunting. You can use up to two dogs to chase (‘flush’ or ‘stalk’) foxes out of hiding if the fox is causing damage to your property or the environment.

‘You must shoot the fox quickly after it’s been found’.

In October, Mark Hankinson, a director of the Master of Foxhounds Association, was fined for advising hunters how to make an illegal fox hunt look like a legal trail hunt.

The spokesperson for the saboteurs added: “As the Hankinson case proved in the courts recently, the trail hunt is clearly a smokescreen for actual foxhunting. Why else would the hunt be running over railways, down busy roads and through playgrounds?”