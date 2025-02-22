Time for a refresh - bringing back blue and gold to Stratford clock

STRATFORD Town Trust is planning to restore the rusting face of the town’s Guild Chapel clock to its former blue and gold glory.

The trust has applied to Stratford District Council for listed building consent to carry out the work.

In its application to the council, the trust says that in 2023 the five-yearly inspection of the chapel noted that the clock face decorations were tired and the gilding had almost completely worn away.

The proposed Guild Chapel clock face restoration.

Smith of Derby, the country’s leading clock maintenance contractors, propose to redecorate the dial in situ but remove the hands for redecoration and re-gilding off site. The white glass/acrylic behind the dial will be removed to allow for rust treatment, and then replaced.

The 2023 inspection revealed that the majority of the dial is a blue colour but with gilding to details such as the perimeter of the hands, the three main rings, the circles above the numerals. In the planned restoration the colours will be accurately matched to the old blue with proper gold leaf for the gilded elements, says the trust.