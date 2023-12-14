Time for a rethink after Stratford Christmas market traffic gridlock
Published: 15:44, 14 December 2023
| Updated: 16:00, 14 December 2023
STRATFORD’S Victorian Christmas Market was a big hit for tens of thousands of people who visited the town last week but for others it was a gridlock nightmare.
Motorists, residents and business owners have described the traffic organisation of the event as chaotic and are calling for a rethink about how the town balances the Christmas shoppers with the need for people to go about their everyday lives.