Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Time for a rethink after Stratford Christmas market traffic gridlock

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:44, 14 December 2023
 | Updated: 16:00, 14 December 2023

STRATFORD’S Victorian Christmas Market was a big hit for tens of thousands of people who visited the town last week but for others it was a gridlock nightmare.

Motorists, residents and business owners have described the traffic organisation of the event as chaotic and are calling for a rethink about how the town balances the Christmas shoppers with the need for people to go about their everyday lives.

Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE