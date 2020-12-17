Warwickshire County Council’s Leader has responded to the news that the county is to remain in Tier 3 restrictions following the Government’s announcement today.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe has issued a rallying call to Warwickshire’s residents to continue to do the right thing to control the virus and expressed optimism that the new year will see Warwickshire in a position where friends and families can meet and businesses can trade again.

She said: “The news that Warwickshire is to remain in tier 3 is of course disappointing - but less surprising given the news across the nation of increasing numbers and a new strain of the virus having been detected. It is also the case that numbers have started to increase again across Warwickshire - a clear indication that more needs to be done and more time allowed to control the virus.

“As the Christmas break draws closer and we will see some relaxation of rules around meeting others, we need to be even more vigilant. We will all need to ensure we keep the mantra of "hands, space, face" firmly in mind and that we isolate immediately and get a test if we show any symptoms of Covid-19. We need to protect one another, and work together, to move out of the tier and into a position where we can safely meet with our friends and families and our businesses can trade again.

“With community testing being rolled out across the county and the vaccination programme starting, I am confident that, by working together, we can all look forward to a brighter 2021."

Full details of restrictions in the various tiers can be found here:https://www.gov.uk/guidance/full-list-of-local-restriction-tiers-by-area#tier-3-very-high-alert

The council is reassuring residents that, as through the lockdown period, it will keep essential services running and will help people stay safe.

Information, support and guidance can be found on the County Council’s website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/