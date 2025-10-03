“I DREAD waking up to the sound of more chainsaws,” was the reaction of one resident in reaction to the removal of bushes and other greenery along Seven Meadows Road, in Stratford.

The woman, who preferred to be anonymous, said she was devastated to see the decimation caused by contractors over the last week.

The verge after contractors ‘tidied up’ bushes along Seven Meadows Road.

The work was outsourced, either by the county council or another contractor, to Whitehall Landscapes and was meant to see paths accessible and road signs visible between the Greenway and Evesham Road roundabouts.

But as the photo shows, along much of the route wholesale areas of greenery have been uprooted in a ‘tidy up’ by the contractors.

The verge before and after contractors cut down bushes at the Greenway roundabout.

The resident said she has been left very upset. “There were lots of berry bushes with fruit – which sustain birds and other animals through winter, and it looks terrible.

“I approached the workers, who said they were from Whitehall, a Nuneaton firm. They said they were finishing, but I honestly am so worried, it’s devastating. I dread waking up to the sounds of more chainsaws.”

Stephen Norrie from Stratford Climate Action told the Herald: “I understand contractors were instructed to only cut back the bushes where they were obstructing pathways or signage. If that’s so, they have obviously far exceeded their brief. Decline in hedgerow is one of the major factors in declines in insect and bird populations, and to take them out without good cause is unacceptable.

“I hope the council is talking very seriously with their contractor.”

The Herald approached Warwickshire County Council for a comment but none was received by the time the newspaper went to press.



