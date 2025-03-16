Tiddington tin appeal will help support Stratford Foodbank

STRATFORD Foodbank will be taking its drive for donations to people’s doorsteps next week in a first for the charity.

A doorstep tin challenge is being held on 20th March in Tiddington.

People who live in the area are all being asked to donate a couple of tins of food which will be picked up by volunteers from Jaguar Land Rover on behalf of the charity,

The foodbank is hoping that with more than 800 homes in the Tiddington area the residents will be able to donate a good quantity of much-needed donations.

Check your cupboards for the collection and help support the foodbank.

Kate Rolfe, one of the new trustees for Stratford Foodbank said: “Check your cupboards – is there anything you could spare? One tin of spare food can make such a difference to a family who is struggling to put food on the table for their children.

“We are in need of jars of sauce for pasta, tins of fruit, instant mash and long-life milk. Also needed are shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes and toiletries such as deodorant, shower gel and soap, as well as nappies.

“All we ask is that the food is in date as we cannot give out ‘out of date’ products to those who need to use the foodbank”

Amy Jarvis, Jaguar business manager, added: “We recently volunteered with the Stratford Foodbank, raising food and funds to support some of the most vulnerable people in the area. The work they do is incredible, without this facility it is scary to think how many more people could potentially go without the basics of food and toiletries.

“The foodbank only works with the kind donations of society, and we urge you to support wherever you can. Even the smallest amount can make a big difference"

Donations need to be left on the doorstep by 9am on 20th March for the teams to collect. At the moment the foodbank has a lot of tins of beans, tuna and soup and packets of dried pasta, but all donations are welcome.