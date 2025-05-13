Tiddington road will open as soon as possible after being closed by burst water main

SEVERN Trent has said it will get Main Street in Tiddington open as soon as possible after closing the road to deal with a burst water main.

Diversions are in place as the road is closed just outside Connolly's Tapas Bar - between New Street and the Margaret Court retirement complex.

The work is being carried out by Severn Trent who told the Herald water supplies in the area had not been impacted.

Main Street in Tiddington is closed while work is taking place to repair a water main. Photo: Mark Williamson

A Severn Trent spokesperson added: “A team is working on Main Street in Tiddington to repair a burst water main. Due to the location of the burst, we've had to put a road closure in place to help keep everyone safe.

“We know that this is a busy route, and we will be working to get everything back to normal as quickly as we can and apologise for any inconvenience while we make this repair.”