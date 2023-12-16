Tiddington restaurant reopens to customers after fire damage

CONNOLLY’S Tapas Bar in Tiddington has reopened after a fire severely damaged the family-run business.

Hannah Connolly and her parents, Jo and Tony, have nothing but praise and gratitude for the support given by the community who tirelessly helped the family get through one of the most harrowing times of their lives.

Hannah Connolly, left, with her father, Tony and mother, Jo.

It was a fantastic team effort which saw everyone living nearby involved in a massive clean-up and repair of the tapas bar, which closed after extensive smoke damage caused by the fire on 4th November. Thankfully nobody was injured in the fire and the business was able to trade again from Thursday (14th December).

Hannah said: ”We reopened on Thursday for business as usual and it feels almost unreal after everything.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Tiddington this evening. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We’ve had friends of friends – people who we’ve never met before – helping to clean up. We’ve literally had to strip down everything and start again. This community deserves all the praise we can give it.”