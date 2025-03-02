Home   News   Article

Tiddington home burgled and attempted break-in in Stratford

By Andy Veale
andy.veale@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:34, 02 March 2025

A HOME was burgled in Tiddington and an attempt was made to break into a house in Stratford.

The burglary was in Owl Rise where a property was broken into by two people at about 6.40pm on 21st February.

Warwickshire Police appeal
Warwickshire Police said they broke in via the rear of the property, carried out a search and stole a number of items.

They escaped by jumping the rear fence.

Crime reference no. 23/7599/25.

The attempted break-in was in Loxley Road at about 1.15pm on 28th February.

The offenders were deterred when the house alarm sounded, police said.

Crime reference no. 23/8572/25

Anyone with information about the incidents can report it online at Warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

