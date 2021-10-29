Tickets on sale for FA Cup clash between Stratford Town and Shrewsbury Town

TICKETS for Stratford Town’s FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town are now on sale.

Action from the Bards' win over Boston

The prices have been confirmed as:

Adults: £15

Concessions: £12

Under 18s: £8

Under 12s £5

The game, which is Stratford’s first appearance in the first round proper of the FA Cup, is to take place on Sunday, 7th November, and the town is being urged to get behind the club.

The capacity is set at 2,800 for the game, which is being shown live on ITV4, but there will be no parking at the Arden Garages Stadium or in the surrounding area.

Club chiefs have been working with Stratford District Council to allow supporters to park at the leisure centre or Bridgeway multi-storey car park. Fans will then be dropped off at NFU Mutual by Johnsons Coaches and can then walk a short distance to the stadium.

The cost of parking is £10 and can be booked in advance.

The club has also urged fans to make the most of public transport or find other means of getting to the ground.

To buy tickets, visit https://stratfordtownfc.seatedly.com/events