Ticket shake-up and fare increases planned for Stratford buses

BUS fares in the Stratford district are set for a shake-up with some ticket prices increasing while other tickets will be changed or dropped.

Stagecoach Midlands has announced that from 24th April it will simplify its range of tickets to make “bus travel less complicated and easier to understand”.

The main changes include:

The end of most return tickets – customers will instead be offered a day ticket or, for a small number of journeys, two single fares.

A reduction in the number of zones in Stratford – a single ticket will allow travel across the Stratford Plus zone.

Price increases for the Stratford Plus seven-day ticket – from £23.50 to £31.10 – and the 28-day ticket, £118.10 from £89.

The MegaRider Gold fare will also increase – from £29 to £36.40 for seven days or £138.30 (from £110) for 28 days.

The group/family travel tickets will be replaced with a ticket allowing travel for up to five people who can be family or friends.

The Stratford Plus DayRider will be frozen at £8.20. This covers central Stratford and further afield to Wellesbourne, Charlecote, Barford, Alcester and Bidford, amongst others.

The DayRider Gold, which provides travel across services as far as Leamington, Coventry and Evesham, has also been frozen at £9.60.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce a fares review where so many passengers will benefit, with daily travel mainly frozen and many customers able to save on travel.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.

“Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs. At the same time, the money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

“The changes we are making follow a fares freeze for nearly three years and are below the annual rise in inflation.”