THE United Reformed Church in Stratford welcomed some woolly friends recently as the congregation and visitors rejoiced at the arrival of The Knitted Bible Exhibition.

It includes 33 scenes from the Old and New Testaments and is currently on display in the church with the last day of the exhibition being this Saturday 20th April from 10am to 3pm.

The Knitted Bible’s Last Supper scene is on display in Stratford. Pictured are Ann Jones, left, and Mari Macdonald. Photo: Mark Williamson

One of the scenes includes The Last Supper and another, Noah’s Ark and all of the characters have been carefully knitted complete with head dress and beards where appropriate.

Ann Jones from the United Reformed Church said: “We had been aware of The Knitted Bible and had thought about trying to book it, only to discover that it is fully booked until 2026. However, we did notice that a church in Coventry had booked it for March and April and a few of us thought about making a visit to see the exhibition but then a message went out to churches in Coventry and Warwickshire explaining that the planned exhibition needed to be cut short due to building works and could anyone step in for two weeks. We were quick off the mark, expressed our interest and we’ve had the exhibition on display for ten days now.”

Entry to the United Reformed Church in Rother Street is free and donations to the Shakespeare Hospice are welcome as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.