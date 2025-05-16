A WOMAN who repeatedly stabbed an 80 year-old in Stratford has been jailed for more than nine years.

Helen Kaplan was arrested at a nearby McDonald's where she was found washing her hands following the attack on 28th November last year while a knife was discovered in a nearby bin.

Warwickshire Police said Kaplan knew the victim and “wanted her dead”.

Helen Kaplan

CCTV footage from the foyer of the building where the victim lived revealed that not only had Kaplan carried out the stabbing, but had also attempted to start a fire at the victim's home.

The victim was found by a member of the public who called 999.

Kaplan was convicted under Section 18 for wounding with intent and arson, and was sentenced to nine years and six months for the attack along with an additional ten months for arson, to run concurrently.

DI Morris, of Warwickshire Police’s domestic abuse and rape and serious sexual offences team, said: "This outcome reflects the dedication and effectiveness of the investigative team, with particular recognition due for the detective constable involved for his exemplary handling of the case and comprehensive management of the case file which secured this conviction."

The police said the victim has since made a full recovery, but continues to deal with emotional and mental trauma as a result of the attack.