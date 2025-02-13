Throckmorton family to take back management of Coughton Court

THE Throckmorton family are taking back the management of Coughton Court.

The National Trust, which owns the property, has been running the visitor operations at the site for the past 20 years, but will step back next year with Magnus and Imogen Birch Throckmorton taking control.

Magnus said: “We are extremely grateful to the National Trust for the restoration and preservation work that has been undertaken to date.

“Coughton Court has always been well cared for but feel the time is right to bring its management back into family hands and celebrate its uniqueness.”

The National Trust took over the running of Coughton Court under a short-term arrangement in 2005 and will continue to support its care and maintenance.

Magnus and Imogen Birch Throckmorton with their two children.

Magnus and Imogen, descendants of Sir Robert Throckmorton who built the house in 1409, have two children and already call Coughton Court home. They currently manage the estate’s gardens while the National Trust looks after the property and visitor experience.

Magnus added: “We’re incredibly excited to bring a family touch to the visitor experience and work with our brilliant team to deliver a vibrant next chapter that will stand out in Coughton’s history in another 300 years.

“The Throckmortons have a legacy of hands-on management - my mother and grandmother designed and created the gardens that thousands of visitors enjoy today. Imogen and I will continue to uphold this by working across the estate and with the local community to let its distinctive nature shine.”

Coughton Court.

As well as introducing events, the family said they are exploring ways to appeal to wider audiences and build on the current visitor experience which includes parkland trails, self-guided house tours and Coughton Kitchen Café.

Oliver Burke, assistant director of operations for National Trust, South Midlands, said: “We have very much enjoyed welcoming visitors to Coughton Court during our time managing that side of the property – as we will continue to do this year. The Throckmortons have a long-standing history at Coughton and we know they are looking forward to sharing this with visitors once again when they take on the day-to-day management of the property in early 2026.

“The National Trust and the Throckmorton family care a great deal for Coughton and we will continue to play our part in looking after the fabric of the building. Over the next 12 months we will be working closely with the family to ensure a smooth handover, and we wish them well for the future.”

Coughton Court is currently closed for winter but re-opens to visitors on 15th March.