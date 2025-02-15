THREE Warwickshire Police officers have been suspended after an investigation was launched into inappropriate WhatsApp messaging.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Three Warwickshire Police officers have been suspended pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate use of WhatsApp messaging. Two were suspended on Monday, 10th February, and one on Wednesday, 12th February.

“Their ranks are superintendent, chief Inspector and sergeant.

“A special constable was suspended pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate use of WhatsApp messaging on 28th November 2024.

“The suspensions are in connection to an ongoing internal investigation.

“We expect the highest standards from all our officers, staff and volunteers and where there are concerns or allegations that these aren’t being met we will take action.

“We are committed to being open and transparent around such processes and will share more information when appropriate.”