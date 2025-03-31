The Three Tuns pub is to be sold by auction four years after being almost totally destroyed by fire on 17th April 2023.

Owner Akaal Singh Sidhu, who is based in Birmingham, had previously submitted plans for restoring the High Street property to Stratford District Council, with planning consent given in December 2023.

Three Tuns in Alcester to be sold at auction.

It is unclear why this didn’t go ahead - although speculation has mounted on social media that insurance was not in place to cover the expensive rebuild.

Sheldon Bosley Knight is overseeing the auction, which takes place at Hinckley Golf Club on Wednesday, 7th May at 6pm.

A guide price of £100,000 accompanies the sale description of the “freehold development opportunity” which can be seen on www.rightmove.co.uk.

The agent says: “The Grade II-listed former public house known as The Three Tuns has enormous potential, situated on the popular high street of Alcester… The building is now ripe for redevelopment with listed building consent approved, subject to some conditions for reinstatement works after the fire damage.”



