A three-vehicle collision in Campden Road on Thursday (15th February) afternoon left three people injured, one person was described as having “potentially serious injuries”.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed: “We were called to an RTC on Campden Road near Clifford Chambers, Stratford, at around 5.25pm with two ambulances being sent to the scene. On arrival, crews discovered three cars had been involved in a collision.

“A man was treated for potentially serious injuries by ambulance staff before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

Bus attempted to turn around at scene of crash on Thursday, becoming temporarily stuck - but police say it did not cause problems. Image: Facebook

“A woman received treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to Warwick Hospital. Whilst a third patient, a woman, was assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.”

A bus attempted a U-turn at the scene, and became temporarily stuck. Despite comments that this caused delays for the emergency services, a police spokesperson said that as far as they were aware it caused no issues.

The spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended and a road closure was put in place. All vehicles were recovered and the road closure was lifted at around 9.08pm.”