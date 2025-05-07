A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has died and three people have been arrested after a collision between a motorbike and a car in Redditch.

Police said there had been three people on the motorbike when it collided with a white BMW on Park Farm Industrial Estate, Studley Road, at about 11.35am on Monday.

The boy had been taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died, West Mercia Police said.

Police appeal

Another boy, 15, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent. A man, 50, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.

Det Sgt Liam Bennett from the force's serious collision investigation unit said officers were "working hard to understand what happened".

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or may have dashcam footage of either the collision itself or the motorbike or car in the minutes before the collision," he added.

"The motorbike had three people on, which is unusual, so I hope this will help to jog people's memories."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on SCIUSouth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 143 of 5 May.