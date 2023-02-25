IT’S not unusual to find the odd safe or gun when dredging a canal bed but there was no big scoop this time round on the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal where an estimated 3,200m3 of material was removed during a recent three-month dredging project.

Despite the absence of a major find, the work undertaken serves an important purpose because if it’s not done canals will silt up and boats won’t be able to move around freely. In addition, dredging brings environment benefits by improving water quality.

Canal dredging. (62530622)

The Canal and River Trust has just dredged 14 different locations from Wilmcote to Preston Baggot which includes a section of 11 locks known as the Wilmcote Flight. The work started on 7th November and ended on 16th February.