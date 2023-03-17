Three men deny murdering Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher

THREE men accused of killing Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher pleaded not guilty to murder charges at a court hearing today (Friday).

Cody, 23, died on Boxing Day last year after being stabbed during a night out at the Crane club in Digbeth.

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC (63052357)

West Midlands Police arrested and charged three men with his murder.

At a court hearing, Kami Carpenter, 21, Remy Gordon, 22, and Reegan Anderson, 18, appeared via video links to enter not guilty pleas to charges of murder and affray.

A trial due date has been set for 3rd July. The case is expected to last about four weeks.

The three men have all been remanded in custody and are being kept in separate prisons.