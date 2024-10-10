Three people were injured, including one man left with serious leg injuries, after a crash involving six vehicles on the A46 between Stoneleigh and Kenilworth last night (Wednesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 8.54pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews found four patients.

“The first patient, a man, was treated by crews for serious injuries before being conveyed on blue light conditions to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Two more patients were treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Warwick Hospital.

“One further patient, was assessed by crews for injuries and did not require any further treatment.”