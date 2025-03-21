Three people are set to face charges at court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Wellesbourne on 14th December 2023, which sadly resulted in the death of Daniel Livingstone, 20, on Christmas Day.

Anthony Flowers, aged 35 of Burford Mews, Leamington Spa, will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving, arson, and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Daniel Livingstone

Christopher Kincaid, aged 38 of Longfellow Avenue, Warwick, will be charged with arson and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Judy Owen aged 61 of Burford Mews, Leamington Spa, will be charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

All three will appear at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30th April.

Paying tribute to Daniel at the time of his death, his family said: “Daniel was a loving young man, just starting his life. He was a fighter with a big, strong heart.

“Daniel loved life especially his beloved football team, Chelsea. He had his whole future ahead of him. He was an amazing young man.”