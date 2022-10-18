Three hundred head to Stratford church for beer festival

AROUND 300 people raised a glass – or two – at a church’s first ever beer festival at the weekend.

St Andrew’s Church, Shottery, held the festival on Friday and Saturday (14th-15th October).

Raising a pint at the first ever St Andrewâs Shottery beer festival last Saturday was organiser and church curate Mike Stewart pictured with helpers Caroline Stewart, Bob Macvie, Silvane Gravestock, Carole Taylor and Rev David Capron. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60051274)

As well as a selection of beers and other drinks, the event included six different live music acts, food, a lot of dancing and a visit from Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve.

The festival, which had a £5 entrance fee, also raised a couple thousand pounds with the profits added to St Andrew’s fund to help children in the community.

Assistant curate Rev Mike Stewart said it was a complete success and he hoped to run it again in the near future.

He added: “So many people come forward and helped us, offering up their time and any supplies. Thank you to all those volunteers and for all the support from the community.”