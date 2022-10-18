Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Three hundred head to Stratford church for beer festival

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:21, 18 October 2022
 | Updated: 17:23, 18 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

AROUND 300 people raised a glass – or two – at a church’s first ever beer festival at the weekend.

St Andrew’s Church, Shottery, held the festival on Friday and Saturday (14th-15th October).

Raising a pint at the first ever St Andrewâs Shottery beer festival last Saturday was organiser and church curate Mike Stewart pictured with helpers Caroline Stewart, Bob Macvie, Silvane Gravestock, Carole Taylor and Rev David Capron. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60051274)
Raising a pint at the first ever St Andrewâs Shottery beer festival last Saturday was organiser and church curate Mike Stewart pictured with helpers Caroline Stewart, Bob Macvie, Silvane Gravestock, Carole Taylor and Rev David Capron. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60051274)

As well as a selection of beers and other drinks, the event included six different live music acts, food, a lot of dancing and a visit from Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve.

The festival, which had a £5 entrance fee, also raised a couple thousand pounds with the profits added to St Andrew’s fund to help children in the community.

Assistant curate Rev Mike Stewart said it was a complete success and he hoped to run it again in the near future.

He added: “So many people come forward and helped us, offering up their time and any supplies. Thank you to all those volunteers and for all the support from the community.”

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE