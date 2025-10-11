Three-hour journey across Stratford to simply pop to the shops

A PAINTER and decorator has described how it took him three hours to drive across Stratford and back due to traffic chaos.

Jordan Morley, who runs JM Decorators, was stuck in gridlock hell while trying to ‘pop into’ B&Q at the Maybird Centre.

As reported by the Herald online on Monday (6th October), long delays around Arden Street, Birmingham Road and surrounding streets as roadworks continue, caused misery for hundreds of motorists trapped for hours in their cars.

Jordan told the Herald: “It took me three hours to ‘pop’ to B&Q – that was just there and back and I probably didn’t travel more than three miles in total. It took me an entire hour just to get out of the B&Q car park, because it was so gridlocked. It’s been like it for a couple of months now, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this bad.”

Western Road, Stratford on Monday.

Blackspots included Western Road, where the lane leading into Birmingham Road was closed. Some motorists only discovered the closure after driving, slowly, all the way along Western Road only to have to turn back.

“The very clever people managing the disastrous roadworks on the Birmingham Road have decided to close the exit from Western Road through to the Birmingham Road which is causing absolute carnage as traffic is still driving all the way round Western Road before realising the road is fully blocked” one motorist told the Herald. “ It’s just taken me an hour to get from the VW garage back past the train station and out.

However, Warwickshire County Council said they changed the roadworks to help alleviate some of the congestion.

A spokesperson said: “To carry out the works safely, the exit lanes at the junction were closed, but following delays on Monday, a revised traffic arrangement was introduced. Vehicles can now exit from Western Road onto Birmingham Road, with access to and from Alcester Road remaining open. This change has helped to reduce the impact of the works.

“The footway within the working zone remains closed for safety, and pedestrians are directed to use the path by the Stratford Canal or the opposite footway. Access to properties is maintained at all times.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed to minimise disruption. The current programme is scheduled to conclude within the coming weeks and remains on track.”

The roadworks on the Birmingham Road – and surrounding areas – are part of an ongoing county council project to cut congestion in that part of town. One of the key changes is to create two lanes along the Birmingham Road heading towards the town centre. Other changes include shared footpath/cyclepaths, improvements to drainage and resurfacing work.

Another alteration is that traffic will no longer be able to turn right out of Western Road into Birmingham Road – part of that work is being carried out currently.