Three drug dealers have been jailed after supplying cocaine to Warwickshire through what they called the ‘Mario’ line.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “We are constantly gathering intelligence on drugs supply, and we first found out about the Mario line when we arrested someone for an unrelated offence.

“We use every arrest as a chance for us to learn more about those involved in criminal activity and who they’re associating with.

“When accessing the arrested person’s phone – we found they’d been buying cocaine in text messages – and over weeks we used all of our skills to turn those scraps of information into a robust case.”

26-year-old Klevjan Beraj (above), of Allestree in Derby, was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply – and being concerned in the supply of cocaine. He was jailed for five years.

Officers were granted a warrant to raid a property in Rugby having gathered enough evidence to satisfy the courts. And in June went on to make four arrests and seized £60,000 of drugs.

Follwing this, three men have been jailed for a total of more than eight years.

A third man, also from Rugby, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He has been jailed or nine months.

Detective Constable Thomas Mills said: “As a team, we are pleased with this positive result. Using telecommunications analysis and other expert skills we discovered that Klevjan Beraj was found to control and manage the Mario line, and that Erlin Murataj and a third man were assisting.

26-year-old Erlin Murataj (above), from Rugby, was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for three years and two months.

“This is another serious disruption which only adds onto recent successes in the ongoing fight against drugs in Warwickshire.

“Ultimately, these are toxic substances that destroy lives and wreck communities. If you’re involved in their sale, we’ll be at your door soon enough.”