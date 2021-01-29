Three days of snow forecast for Warwickshire next week

Snow scenes in Stratford.Photo: Mark WilliamsonS8/1/21/0247. (44106515)

Warwickshire, along with large parts of the UK, will see heavy snow next week, with forecasters warning of dangerous icy conditions.

The Met Office has issued yellow snow and ice warnings across the Midlands and much of England and Wales for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Almost 8in (20cm) of snow could fall in the worst affected regions, with the Met Office warning that people may experience delays to travel, power cuts and risk of injury due to ice.

Forecasters say some rural communities could become “cut off” due to the downpours.

Ice is predicted to begin forming in the North East and Scotland from Friday afternoon, causing “difficult driving conditions”.

A large band of rain will also affect parts of the South West on Friday evening and for much of Saturday, which will begin to push north across Wales and England next week.

Nicola Maxey, a Met Office spokeswoman, told the PA news agency: “As we move into next week another front will move in from the South West with long periods of snow and icy conditions for most of England, Wales and Scotland.

“Up to 5cm is expected off the coasts, which will reach highs of 15cm in the higher areas in Scotland and Wales.”

She warned drivers to prepare cautiously for “dangerous” icy conditions, which could cause some disruption and potential injury.

