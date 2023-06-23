Three cannabis farms discovered in Warwickshire in a day

THREE cannabis farms have been discovered in Warwickshire in a single day (Thursday), including one which was found when a fire broke out in a derelict property.

More than 200 plants were found at a property on Brese Avenue, Warwick, when EDF investigated reports that someone had been bypassing electricity meters to grow cannabis.

Pictures of the three cannabis farms found in Warwickshire.

Police from Rugby Proactive CID were called and arrested a 31-year-old man from Leamington.

A second cannabis farm was found on Charlotte Street, Leamington, were officers said there were about 140 plants. A 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested.

Finally, on Oldbury Road in Nuneaton, a fire broke out at around 11am in a property now known to be derelict.

After the fire service had made the area safe, police discovered that all three floors of the building had been used to grow more than 100 cannabis plants, and that the electricity had been bypassed.

No arrests have yet been made.

Superintendent Lee Kemp said: “This was a good day for law enforcement, even if it was a terrible day for the organised rings that grow cannabis in this way.

“I’d like to say thanks in particular to the fire service, who prevented the blaze in Oldbury Road from causing greater harm to the surrounding area.

“Faulty electrics, hot lamps, improved air circulation, and heatwave conditions are the perfect storm for ignition, and these grows have it all, presenting a danger to the safety of our communities.

“If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your community then please do not hesitate to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information about any of the cannabis farms can make a report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report.