Three arrests in Leamington murder probe after death of man in his 50s

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said Gary Hutchings, who was in his 50s, was admitted to hospital on Sunday afternoon (28th July) having suffered a cardiac arrest. However, officers are investigating information which suggested he had been assaulted the same day.

Mr Hutchings is understood to have been in and around the area of Packington Place between noon and 3pm where the assault is alleged to have taken place.

Sadly, he later died in hospital. A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday (Thursday) but was inconclusive.

Gary Hutchings.

Police arrested two men on Wednesday on suspicion of murder – a 22-year-old from Leamington remains in custody while a 29-year-old from Nuneaton was in hospital.

A third man – aged 39 from Leamington – was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder. He also remains in police custody.

Officers said they have been reviewing CCTV, carrying out house-to-house enquiries, and speaking to witnesses. An online portal has also been set up where people can send information.

Det Chf Insp Collette O’Keefe said: “Following Gary's sad death, we have started a murder investigation. We recognise the concern this will cause in the local community and want to reassure them we are carrying out several enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation and have arrested three men in connection with his death.

“Our thoughts remain with the Gary’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“There will continue to be, a heightened police presence in the area while our officers attempt to establish what happened and we’d ask anyone who can help us to speak with them and tell them what they know.

“Equally if you have any information or footage, please submit it through the online portal.

“Ideally, we’re appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Packington Place between noon and 3pm – but particularly around 2.30pm – to come forward.

“If you saw an assault, anything untoward, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please tell us. I would also encourage anyone who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to get in touch with us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone with information can report it the portal or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 160 of 30th July.