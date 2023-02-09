A SITE suspected of being used by people meeting for sex has been closed by police after reports of victims being forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The secluded layby off the A429 Fosse Way by the Blackwell turning has police barricades up warning that it is closed.

Late last month, the force put out a somewhat cryptic statement about what had gone on at the layby and urged the public to report if they had been a victim of crime there.