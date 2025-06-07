Thousands of aviation fans descended on Ragley Hall near Alcester over the weekend for the Midlands Air Festival, which once again delivered a spectacular showcase of aerobatics, vintage aircraft and family entertainment.

The festival featured the first public display of the season by the RAF Red Arrows, whose trademark precision and colourful smoke trails wowed spectators gathered on the historic estate. Their breathtaking formation flying drew applause from the crowd and marked a dramatic highlight of the three-day event.

Some large radio controlled aircraft featured in the display at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Another standout moment came from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring a moving flypast by a Lancaster bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane. The historic aircraft flew in close formation, offering a powerful tribute to the courage and sacrifice of RAF crews during the Second World War.

Fans of historic aviation were treated to rare appearances by the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sally B’ and the Douglas R4D-6S Skytrain, the US Navy version of the DC-3 transport aircraft. Both planes captured the imagination of the crowd and added to the nostalgic atmosphere.

A voung visitor flying the flag at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Adding adrenaline to the skies were the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, who delivered jaw-dropping stunts atop vintage biplanes, looping and rolling through the air in a dazzling display of bravery and showmanship. There was also a dramatic helicopter aerobatic display by Flying Bulls BO-105 pilot Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian daredevil famed for his 2012 world record space jump from 39km above the Earth.

On the ground, visitors explored vintage fairground rides, street food, and hands-on aviation exhibits. A major highlight was the Nightfire show on Saturday evening which combined fireworks and glowing hot air balloons.

Trevor Graham, the flying display director, told the Herald: “Every year we aim to deliver something special, and this time we brought together some real crowd-pleasers.

“It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the festival — we’re already planning for next year.”

The RAF’s Red Arrows gave their first display of the season at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall on Friday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson

This young Red Arrows fan trained her camera on the sky at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Right, pilot and skydiver Felix Baumgartner was interviewed after his spectacular display in the Flying Bulls helicopter. The Austrian holds the world record for the highest ever skydive – 39km above the Earth.

Peter Davies displayed his autogyro.

Peter Davies diplayed his autgyro at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Two vintage Bell 47 ‘Mash’ helicopters displayed at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

This young man gave his own air display at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

This now retired former RAF Sea King rescue heicopter displayed for the crowd at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

The RAF’s Falcons parachute display team made several jumps in to the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

This Douglas R4D-6S Skytrain once flew for the US Navy and displayed at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Felix Baumgartner gave a spectacular display in the Flying Bulls BO-105C helicopter at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall over the weekend. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson