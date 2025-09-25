OVER 100 stalls lined the streets of Stratford, serving all sorts of tempting fare and attracting a reported extra 25,000 people to the town at the weekend.

As well as the stalls in Henley Street and Bridge Street, Stratford Food Festival had live music at Bell Court and a range of children’s workshops, including one to create a Finding Nemo cup cake.

There was also a competitive edge to proceedings, with hotdog and spaghetti eating challenges. Another competition was to eat a metre of pizza... but you could ask a friend to help you out.

Organisers LSD Promotions, Stratford BID and Slate Events said that the festival provided a ‘valuable platform’ for local traders and producers, adding that many reported record sales and a surge of interest from new customers.

Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter and district council chair, Cllr Kate Rolfe, were among the attendees across the weekend.

Aaron Corsi, Stratford BID manager, said he was positive about the impact of the festival, and added that the feedback received by organisers had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the turnout this year. The town saw an increase in footfall of 25,000 compared to the previous weekend.

“The atmosphere was incredible, and it was wonderful to see so many people coming together to celebrate food, community and local talent.

“New additions to the programme included a lively music stage, creative workshops by Darning Green and ArtLab, and the much-anticipated eating challenge, which drew enthusiastic contestants and cheering crowds.

“On the cooking stage – a much-loved staple of previous years – audiences enjoyed Bia Rodrigues-Perry’s compering with demonstrations from talented chefs, including Nick Rowberry, who wowed the crowd with inspiring dishes and practical tips.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re already looking forward to planning next year’s event.”

Alex Scott, 11, enjoying his cheese hot dog.

Watch out for the gull!

On the Food Stage chef Raj gave a demonstration at the Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Alex Stokes from Gloucester served up her Jack Daniels pulled pork.

Dominic Richardson sold a tea liqueur.