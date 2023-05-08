SHOCKING figures newly released by DEFRA show that 3,525 badgers were slaughtered last year in Warwickshire despite there being a lack of evidence that culling is effective.

The government maintains that killing the badgers has seen levels of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) fall in line with culled areas.

The badgers are shot at night as they forage by licensed bounty hunters working for the government.

Campaigners Warwickshire Badger Group

However campaigners point to other scientific studies, such as the 2022 Langton report, which conclude that there is no meaningful link between the culling and reduction in bTB.

Dr Denise Taylor, chair of Warwickshire Badger Group, says: "Three years ago DEFRA claimed that the cull was being phased out. Instead, it has been widened. In Warwickshire alone we have lost 6,374 badgers since the cull was rolled out in the county in 2020. Over the country as a whole a staggering total of 210,555 badgers --more than half of the estimated total badger population--have died bloody deaths since 2013.