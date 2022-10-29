The clocks will go back an hour this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the extra hour of sleep you will be getting later this week.

1. When do the clocks change?

On Sunday, October 30 at 2am, the time will roll back one hour.

This will revert the clocks back to Greenwich Mean Time.

You can then leave them until 1am on Sunday, March 26 next year.

2. Why do the clocks change in Spring and Autumn?

The idea was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin, but was later introduced to Britain by the builder William Willett.

Willett's pamphlet, 'The Waste of Daylight', argued that if the clocks were changed twice a year people would sleep better, save money on artificial light, and enjoy more daylight.

The idea was introduced into UK law in 1916.

Now the clocks change on the last Sunday of March and October.

3. Are there any downsides?

That depends on how you look at it.

The mornings are brighter and sunset will be an hour earlier making your days shorter.

But you will get an extra hour of sleep this Sunday to make up for it.

4. The clocks won't update themselves... well, some might!

Most of the clocks in your home will need to be updated manually.

Remember to change the time on your watch as well - if it's not a smart watch.

However, the times on your devices and smart phones will most likely change themselves automatically.