The date has been set for Thursday, 4th July – five weeks today – and now the battle lines are being drawn by the parties and their candidates as they bid to win our votes.

The Stratford constituency has long been seen as a Conservative seat so safe that high-profile names could be parachuted in to secure a seat in the Commons.

But in recent times the tide has been changing as the Lib Dems built on their success in local government elections to edge ahead in polling for the general.