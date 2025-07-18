4.48 Psychosis, The Other Place, until 27th July

5 stars

Back in 1999, 16 people a day took their own lives in the UK. One of the circa 6,000 was 28 year-old playwright Sarah Kane who advertised the fact that she was dead set on ending it all in her final work, 4.48 Psychosis, which was first performed 18 months after she hanged herself with her shoelaces in a hospital bathroom and was greeted with troubled reviews which declared it, “the longest suicide note in history.”

Twenty-five years on, it’s been revived (if that’s not too disrespectful a word) by director James Macdonald and actors Daniel Evans, Jo McInnes and Madeleine Potter - the self-same team that originally performed it. It’s deliberately faithful in treatment and format to the way it was staged the first time out so the play’s not changed one iota although the circumstances surrounding it have.

4.48 Psychosis. Photos: Marc Brenner

On its debut, it was all about Kane, an audacious new UK talent, like the Damien Hirst of thespians, who in choosing not to be here anymore, suddenly became Kurt Cobain instead, with all the romanticisation that clings to a young death, recasting the deceased’s work as darkly heroic, bred of a cliched mythology that the pain briefly endured makes the art so much more real than anything or anyone else’s.

However, the passing of time has turned what was once a raw mental diary into a piece of revered theatre. Kane may not be a widely recognisable name anymore and her story is not part of popular currency but her work is occasionally taught in schools as an example of exemplary no-holds-barred experimental writing.

4.48 Psychosis. Photos: Marc Brenner

So, what is the point and what is revealed by this resurrection? We’ll come to the point a bit later. The revelation is what a great playwright Kane was and how she has created something that achieves one of the seemingly impossible goals she expresses in the play: “Trying to leave a mark more permanent than myself.”

Although 4.48 is all about her personal plight, it’s significant that Kane chose to leave no instructions about its dramatisation apart from where the silences are and how long they should be. There were no hints as to how many people should be in it or how any of the lines should be delivered. And that decision alone touches on genius.

4.48 Psychosis. Photos: Marc Brenner

I know it sounds nuts but the more you divorce Kane’s real-life death from the work, the more poignant the play becomes. Macdonald’s decision to employ a trio to divide the character’s self is brilliant because it allows us, the audience, a way into something that could have become wearingly voyeuristic if it was presented as a solo tragedy. The three actors – all of whom are mesmeric – allow the play to breathe with perspectives, coming at the text from different angles and creating differing dialogues from a relentless monologue.

RSC co-artistic director Evans, McInnes and Potter don’t assume different roles from one another, rather they flesh out contradictions, bringing internalised agonies into the light. It is no longer just one person’s story for us to pity. In a way it stops us assuming that all suicides are the same, giving each person who decides to die their own individuality. And also, most hearteningly, in leaving the play for others to interpret, Kane has created something to share. Her work has achieved a relationship she herself appears to have been incapable of.

4.48 Psychosis. Photos: Marc Brenner

I’d like to think that if she had hung around long enough to see 4.48 performed with this much empathy she might have discovered, through the actors’ intensely acute portrayal of her malady, that she did have a connection with others and that there was an understanding, if only through theatrical embodiment, of the torture she was going through. Casting the original crew feels like a wake for the play performed by friends, an affectionate remembrance and an affirmation of its power.

Am I being fanciful? Probably. But the greatness of this production is that, through Kane relinquishing control and the team taking it over, it has transcended the personal and reached a kind of immortality.

This manifests itself most dramatically in the way tonight’s audience appears to have come prepared to show appreciation for the play as somehow ironic. Rather than squirming in our seats as we witness someone’s awful suffering, we grasp at every opportunity to laugh, the show’s hilarious highlight being the following:

“Have you made any plans?

“Take an overdose, slash my wrists then hang myself.

“All those things together?

“It couldn’t possibly be misconstrued as a cry for help.

(Silence)

“It wouldn’t work.

“Of course it would.

“It wouldn’t work. You’d start to feel sleepy from the overdose and wouldn’t have the energy to cut your wrists.

(Silence)

“I’d be standing on a chair with a noose around my neck.”

This is the mordant stuff the audience most appreciates, the sardonic humour that suggests the victim – if that’s the right word – in reflecting on her predicament with some wry objectivity may yet find the intellectual strength to escape the deepening darkness.

4.48 Psychosis. Photos: Marc Brenner

I can’t say I saw a single tear shed or any nervous reaction in the audience throughout. Which came as something of a shock. It’s not a shocker. And that’s its beauty. Beyond autobiography, it’s a show, stunningly presented by designer Jeremy Herbert under a giant mirror so we are watching reflections most of the time, adding to the inescapable claustrophobia but also lending the inaction some critical distance.

I say inaction because nothing much really happens. The cast lie on the floor (amusingly in positions that suggest the murdered bodies you see on TV cop shows without the lines drawn around them), lie on a table, sit in a chair and just talk to each other ie. themselves. And when they spout seemingly random lists of numbers or a litany like, “dab flicker punch slash wring slash punch slash float flicker flash punch press burn dab…” the more they repeat them, modulating the tone and tension from anger to acceptance to glee, the more we realise we’re witnessing a shifting sense of meaning.

To return to what’s the point of resurrecting 4.48 – incidentally, the time in the morning Kane was most at peace and the time she designated to do herself in – it serves as an illustration of how very much and how very little has actually changed in our treatment of mental illness. Despite all attempts to frame suicide as a curable disease – a stance which the play continually mocks, with its shopping list of drugs, “the chemical lobotomy” administered by “Dr This and Dr That and Dr Whatsit”, we are still in the thick of it.

On the one hand there’s the plethora of well-meaning mental awareness ads in the media attempting to dissolve the taboos and encourage stressed-out people to seek help. On the other there’s the continued debate around the Assisted Dying Bill, society’s tacit acceptance that, under certain circumstances, the decision to take one’s own life might be a blessing rather than a sin.

But the plain facts are these: in 2023, which is the most recent year with UK suicide stats compiled and available, 7,055 people took their own lives. That’s 19 a day, the highest number since 1999.

There’s a fabulous line in 4.48 Psychosis that goes: “Nothing will interfere with your work like suicide.” Turns out it’s not true. It’ll outlive us all.