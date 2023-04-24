The devastating news that a third teenager has succumbed to their injuries following Friday’s horrific crash was revealed yesterday (Sunday).

They were all Year 12 (lower sixth) students at Chipping Campden School, they were 16 and 17 years old.

Head teacher John Sanderson sent a letter late Sunday night to families to confirm the names of those involved in the tragedy.

A third Chipping Campden School has sadly died following Friday's crash.

Describing how the community to continues to “hurt deeply”, he said: “Yesterday, Warwickshire Police confirmed in their communication with the school that Harry Purcell and Matilda (Tilly) Seccombe had tragically died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

“This morning they contacted me again to share the news that Frank Wormald had also died of his injuries.”

He continued: “There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel, both as a community and for Harry’s, Tilly’s, and Frank’s families and close friends.

“Each one of these young people has been part of our extended school family and each loss is felt profoundly. In time, I would like to try and find the words to pay tribute to each of the young people we have lost, as each was remarkable and unique, having touched the lives of so many in such profound ways.

“The Police were also able to update me on the fourth occupant of the vehicle, Edward Spencer, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. We continue to hope and pray that he will make good progress in recovering from his injuries over the coming weeks and months. Edward and his family are very much in our thoughts.”

As students return to school this morning (Monday) they will be given support from counsellors from Gloucestershire’s Education Psychology team.

Floral tributes can be laid at the school’s flagpole, which is at half-mast, “in tribute to our precious students”. There will also be books of condolence.

“I’m very conscious that we will need to take each day at a time but wanted to express my sincere thanks for the professional and personal help and advice that has been offered to us at school over the last 48 hours,” said Mr Sanderson. “This is a very difficult time for us all but there is strength and hope in knowing we walk it together.”