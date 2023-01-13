Third man charged with murder following Birmingham nightclub stabbing of Cody Fisher

A THIRD man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub.

West Midlands Police said Reegan Anderson was yesterday (Thursday) detained in connection with the death of Stratford Town player Cody, 23, who was attacked at the Crane club in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Stratford Town player Cody Fisher.

The 18-year-old from Erdington has been charged with murder and affray and was to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, have already been charged with murder.

Carpenter and Gordon have been remanded in custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea. A trial is provisionally set to take place on 3rd July.

Tributes were paid Cody, who was from Studley and worked as a PE coach at St Gregory’s School in Stratford, on Saturday at Stratford Town where his No 23 shirt was retired. A charity is also being set up in Cody’s name.

West Midlands Police added that they are still want people with information about the stabbing to come forward.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

“If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation.”

Information, photos and videos can be sent to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L31-PO1