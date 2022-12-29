A THIRD man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Stratford Town Football Club player in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC (61556020)

Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed to on the dancefloor at The Crane in Adderley Street just before midnight on 26th December.

West Midlands Police were called to the venue but despite the best efforts to save Cody, he died 30 minutes later.

A 22-year-old was held in London just before 3am today (Thursday).

He becomes the third man to be arrested on suspicion of murdering Cody after a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old were held for questioning this week.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two were held in London yesterday (Wednesday) and two were held in the capital this morning.

A post mortem held yesterday confirmed that Cody had died of a stab wound. A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”

West Midlands Police have also applied to Birmingham City Council for The Crane’s license to be reviewed.