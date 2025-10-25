Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Only female ducks quack?

2. WHO AM I? Name this well-known presenter and the TV quiz he made famous in the 80s?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these people is the odd one out - and why?

Zoe Ball; Noel Edmonds; Chris Evans; Kenny Everett; Greg James; Steve Wright.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Michael Jackson died from an overdose

▶ England won The Ashes

▶ Jedward shot to fame on the X Factor

▶ Barack Obama had his inauguration as US President

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Do you know this creamy, yellow cow's milk cheese originating from the Netherlands?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which one of these countries will not stage a Formula 1 Grand Prix this season

▶ Austria

▶ Germany

▶ Hungary

7. POPTEASER: Which band sang these lyrics

I'm too sexy for my cat

Too sexy for my cat

Poor pussy, poor pussycat?

8. WORDWISE: If you wrote out all the numbers in full (one, two, three etc ). What is the first number where you would use the letter ‘b’?

9. NAME... the company that owns Facebook

10. WHAT… is the name of the kingdom where the animated film Frozen is set?

11. WHERE... in Asia will you find these three capital cities?

▶ Damascus

▶ Islamabad

▶ Riyadh

12. WHICH… car company makes the Punto?

13. WHERE AM I? On which street in Los Angeles will you find the vast majority of the 2,400 Walk of Fame stars?

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Bob Holness and Blockbusters; 3 They have all been the regular host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show apart from Kenny Everett who presented the Breakfast Show on Capital Radio; 4 2009; 5 Gouda; 6 Germany; 7 The song is Too Sexy by Right Said Fred; 8 One billion; 9 Meta Platforms; 10 Arendelle; 11 Syria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia; 12 Fiat; 13 Hollywood Boulevard.