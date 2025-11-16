“THINK of it like a big outdoor escape room, except you’ve got the whole of Stratford to enjoy.”

This is how Stratford resident Patrick Wall described a new digital game he has created, set to be launched at the end of the month.

Patrick, who is 35, believes that Clue Town will give people of all ages the chance to enjoy an educational and fun day out exploring the town, describing the game being ideal for “anyone who’s got any kind of curiosity about Stratford and wants to gamify the experience of exploring the beautiful town.”

In the game, users try to solve puzzles, learn facts and unlock ‘padlocks’ as you make your way around the town using the app.

Patrick, who has a background in technology, was first inspired to create something like this in 2016, when a friend’s sister had a hen party in Stratford.

Many of those on the trip were from outside of Stratford, and for some fun Patrick helped to compile a paper quiz, where they went around answering trivia questions and completing tasks.

“That sat with me for over a decade and I thought, ‘Why am I not doing something like this?’ Patrick told the Herald.

“I’ve been building it since December 2024, and it’s been keeping me up at night, a lot of late nights and early mornings working on it. I genuinely believe it’s something that would be great fun for people to do.

“An accumulation of working in tech and loving doing escape rooms with friends got me thinking that it would make a lot of sense to create an app. I love a good puzzle and I want to share that with others.”

The game has no time limit, and so if the British weather does turn, you can pause it and head for shelter.

Users can also select some more fun options, including taking a photo in a rock star pose at the band stand or re-enacting a Shakespeare scene.

Patrick hopes that the game can also help bring more people into Stratford’s shops.

“You walk around Stratford and one shop’s there one day and it’s gone the next, so if I can help and give something back in terms of helping retain some of these brands and some of the shops that are opening in Stratford, then that would be great too,” he said.

“There are other similar puzzle games out there for Stratford, but the main difference with Clue Town is that it’s all digital. You don’t need to order a book and then wait for it.

“The other major difference is you’re not all sharing one book, you can have a team of eight people and those eight people can all be using the game at the same time and when one person moves the game, everybody sees that change.”

The first official route will involve the riverside and that takes people by the RST. Users will then go through to Bancroft Garden, across to the fire memorial and then over to Cox’s Yard, over to the bandstand and ending at Waterside.

As a nod to the town’s most famous son, Shakespeare features in the game.

“When players are looking for clues, there’ll be a mini version of Shakespeare pop up, Patrick explained.

“You’ll get a certain amount of clues per game and Shakespeare will be giving you riddles to help you answer, you press ‘reveal clues’ and he’ll give you a pointer towards what you should be looking at to find the answer.”

Patrick has learned a lot about the town he’s lived in for 10 years, and believes there is a lot for locals as well as tourists to gain from the game.

“I found myself looking at all the intricate details on the buildings and the landmarks, so I think a lot of people will enjoy playing it.”

Patrick, who recently featured in the Herald with his petition to save the red phone box in High Street, is keen to get local businesses involved, so that people playing the game can visit some of the independent shops, bars and cafes located around Stratford.

If you are involved in an independent business and are interested in talking to Patrick, visit www.clue.town