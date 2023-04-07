Things to do in Warwickshire and beyond this Easter

By Georgina Fuler

Easter is here and spring has, as they say, sprung. At the time of writing this, it’s raining but let’s hope there is more sunshine to come.

Two out of three of our children have had birthdays but our youngest still has hers to come. After a difficult term (or rather, school year) negotiating with the local authority to move our middle one, who is autistic, to a specialist school, we are very much looking forward to the Easter break.

Aren’t we fortunate to live in an area where there is so much to do for families. Here’s a list of some of the highlights and things we’re looking forward to.

First up, is the spectacular new show, The Legend of the Trebuchet, which runs from the 1st April. They always put on a great show at Warwick Castle and this one is no exception. My daughter loved Sam, the flame-haired heroine, who leads a band of unlikely heroes in the battle to defend the castle from attack. A rag-tag group of renegades mount a defence using the famous trebuchet, which is much like a giant catapult, and sends boulders flying at the approaching enemy. The 18 metre, 22-tonne marvel is reportedly the world’s largest example of this type of war machinery, made from over 300 pieces of wood and capable of launching projectiles up to 300m. The show lasts less than 30 minutes so should work well for younger children.

Then there is Insomnia Gaming Festival, running at the NEC from 7th-10th April. Insomnia is probably best known for, as the namesake suggests, having the UK’s biggest sleepover party. People can camp inside the NEC and play games for 24 hours of the day. It sounds like my teenager’s idea of heaven but we will, alas, only be going for the day as we have tickets to see Hamnet that weekend too.

I think there is something for everyone at Insomnia – even me, a self-confessed digital dinosaur. I’m hoping the retro games include some of the favourites from my youth, maybe a bit of Donkey Kong and Chuckie Egg. I haven’t really ‘gamed’ since playing Golden Eye with an old boyfriend from university in the late ‘90s and the odd game of Super Mario with the children.

It looks as though everyone in our brood will be kept busy there – a dance game for the eight year-old, Minecraft for the 11-year-old (although the crowds and noise might be a sensory overload for him) and the dreaded Fortnite for the teenager.

If you would rather be out in the fresh air, there’s also lots of stuff going on at Compton Verney Art Gallery including Woodland Tribe treehouse building and Get Mucky sessions in the glorious grounds.

The courses run throughout the Easter holidays. They are also running a four-day Animation Camp for budding film-makers, animators and graphic designers from the 11th to the 14th April.

Knowing that my children’s favourite former teacher, Eleanor Lines, is now running the education department there, means it’s sure to be excellent.

Children can learn all about the principles of animation, stop motion, storyboarding, character and set design, sound recording and more.

Dippy gets a new home in Coventry.

There are half price places available for children eligible for free school meals and it’s geared towards eight-12 year-olds.

We will also be heading to Coventry to see Dippy the Diplodocus, who is on loan to the Herbert Art Gallery from the Natural History Museum.

Dippy lived during the Late Jurassic period, about 155-145 million years ago and is almost twice as long as a London double-decker bus.

I’m sure the museum will be very busy over Easter so definitely best to book tickets in advance.

If we’ve got time, we might try and watch a show at the new Cidermill Theatre in Chipping Campden too, which is showing National Theatre Live performances of Life of Pi and Othello, including a pay what you can screening.

Chippy Theatre in Chipping Norton is also offering a new pick a price scheme to make theatre accessible to all, alongside it’s Play in 2 Days and Musical Mayhem workshops for children aged five to seven and eight to 12.

If all else fails, I’ll take them to The Rec (does anyone actually call it The Recreation Ground?) in Stratford. That never fails to please.

Happy Easter all.